Setting the Record Straight About This “RADICAL” Israeli Minister (feat. Yishai Fleisher)

The media has labeled Bibi Netanyahu’s right-wing government as “racist” and has called several Israeli Ministers “extremist” and accused them of being guilty of discrimination. Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel’s Internal Security Minister, has been at the receiving end of many of these smear campaigns in the media. Yishai Fleisher is the International Spokesman for Hebron and is also an advisor to Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. He recently stopped by The Israel Guys studios to share his vision for Israel, and in part 1 of this interview, he helped set the record straight about just who Itamar Ben Gvir really is.