Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Rockets launched into Israel, terrorists on the streets

Video Manager

Video Manager

Hamas claimed to have fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel in a surprise attack this morning, the IDF has confirmed that Hamas terrorists have infiltrated southern cities in Israel 

Related Videos

Hoshanna Rabbah prayers at the Kotel at sunrise

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .