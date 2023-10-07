Rockets launched into Israel, terrorists on the streets

Hamas claimed to have fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel in a surprise attack this morning, the IDF has confirmed that Hamas terrorists have infiltrated southern cities in Israel
Hamas claimed to have fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel in a surprise attack this morning, the IDF has confirmed that Hamas terrorists have infiltrated southern cities in Israel
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .