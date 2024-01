After spending more than 50 days in captivity in Gaza, all the while suffering from a largely untreated gunshot wound in her arm, Mia Shem gave an interview to Israeli television, telling the world what it was like to be a hostage of Hamas. Her bottom line? Everyone in Gaza is a terrorist. There are no innocents.

In case you don’t want to believe her however, there are even more reports, from IDF soldiers, confirming her words. We’re going to dive into all of that on today’s show.