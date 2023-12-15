Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Red Alert: Joy Amidst the Tears—Celebrating Hanukkah in Israel during Iron Shield

Continuing the series “Communion and Connectedness,” Shelley and Amy Zewe of the Jerusalem Connection talk to writer Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz. who shares his heart, through tears and smiles, and his experiences in Israel since October 7, 2023. Building bridges between the Jewish and Christian communities for many years, Eliyahu embodies the notion of Israel being “a blessing to the nations” and “a shining light upon a hill.” Join us for this poignant conversation and hear about life in the Golan.

You can find Eliyahu’s novels at the following links:

Master of Return and the Eleventh Light

Dolphins on the Moon

The Hope Merchant

Find all Berkowitz’s News articles at https://www.israel365news.com/author/adam_berkowitz/

