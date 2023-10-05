Rabbi Tuly tells Christian podcast:  “Be Strong and Courageous”

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, head of Israel365, tells ChristianPodcast.com, “What is Remarkable is so much of the New Testament is actually a paraphrase of the Hebrew Bible… the Bible that Jesus used was the ‘Tanakh’”
Rabbi Tuly Weisz, head of Israel365, tells ChristianPodcast.com, “What is Remarkable is so much of the New Testament is actually a paraphrase of the Hebrew Bible… the Bible that Jesus used was the ‘Tanakh’”
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .