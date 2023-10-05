Subscribe
Rabbi Tuly tells Christian podcast:  “Be Strong and Courageous”

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, head of Israel365, tells ChristianPodcast.com, “What is Remarkable is so much of the New Testament is actually a paraphrase of the Hebrew Bible… the Bible that Jesus used was the ‘Tanakh’”  

Gaza shop sells “rocket perfumes”

