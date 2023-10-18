Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Rabbi Mischel calls to Christians and Jews: “Fight Evil Together”

Video Manager

Video Manager

Rabbi Elie Mischel, the educational director of Israel365, spoke at Kenneth Copeland Ministries Eagle Mountain Church, calling on Christians and Jews to stand with Israel in their war on Hamas.

Related Videos

Pastor Larry Huch: “The Christians Will Never Turn Their Backs on Israel”

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .