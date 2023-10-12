Prayer Event with Ambassador David Friedman and more

On Saturday Morning, October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,200innocent men, women and children in their homes and synagogues and took over 100 hostages. More Jews were murdered on Saturday than on any day since the Holocaust.

Israel’s defense forces and emergency services are fighting to regain control of southern Israel. The full extent of the losses are still unknown.

Israel desperately needs our prayers!

Pray for the peace of Israel with Ambassador David Friedman, Rabbi Tuly Weisz and other Pro-Israel Leaders