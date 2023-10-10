Prager U explains the Middle East conflict

There is a lot to learn about the Middle East conflict, and that’s why Prager U presents one full hour from multiple sources devoted to the topic. We’ve split this playlist into two parts, and here is the first.
There is a lot to learn about the Middle East conflict, and that’s why Prager U presents one full hour from multiple sources devoted to the topic. We’ve split this playlist into two parts, and here is the first.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .