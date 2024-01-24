Tu B’Shvat: How Planting Trees has become a war for Israel’s Land

Most people don’t realize that a seemingly peaceful act like planting trees in Israel has evolved into a war for the conquest of land between Israelis and Arabs in Judea and Samaria.
The reason is because Israel has not officially applied sovereignty over Judea and Samaria leaving the region under military law while enforcing remnants of Ottoman and Jordanian law to the detriment of the half million Jewish Israelis living there.
Regavim is the watchdog NGO monitoring the agro-terrorism.
If nobody objects, the land becomes theirs
Funding local Arabs with invasive plantation
This is why on Tu’ Beshvat, the Jewish new year for trees, Israel365 has stepped up to launch a tree-planting campaign to counter the efforts of the Arab land-grabs backed by the European Union.