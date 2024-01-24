Tu B’Shvat: How Planting Trees has become a war for Israel’s Land

Most people don’t realize that a seemingly peaceful act like planting trees in Israel has evolved into a war for the conquest of land between Israelis and Arabs in Judea and Samaria.

The reason is because Israel has not officially applied sovereignty over Judea and Samaria leaving the region under military law while enforcing remnants of Ottoman and Jordanian law to the detriment of the half million Jewish Israelis living there.

Regavim is the watchdog NGO monitoring the agro-terrorism.

In an exclusive interview with Israel365 News, Regavim’s spokesperson Naomi Kahn explained how obsolete foreign laws violate the basic land rights of Israelis saying: “Ottoman land law gives you rights to a piece of property no matter how you acquired that property – If you stole it, if you killed the owner, if you poached it, if you borrowed it and won’t give it back, if you can prove that you have used a piece of property for agricultural purposes for a certain amount of time, you have rights to it.” She then explained how in its landgrabs, the Palestinian Authority exploits this law which is bizarrely upheld by Israeli courts saying: “That is the anachronism of Ottoman land law the Palestinian Authority knows full well that this is a fabulous loophole and has used this loophole to take hold of thousands of dunams of Israeli state land in area C in Judea and Samaria in the areas under full Israeli control.” If nobody objects, the land becomes theirs “They strategically locate areas that they want to take over and simply go out and plant trees there. If nobody objects and no one does anything about it, the land becomes theirs.” Kahn laments that regions that were once under Israeli control have become a focal point for the Palestinian Authority and has “focused and planted and cultivated all sorts of agricultural projects. They are now no longer in area C (Israeli control), they’ve been moved to areas A or B” which falls under PA control.

Funding local Arabs with invasive plantation

Kahn adds that the European Union is funding the local Arabs with invasive plantation that grow quickly ensuring that the land will be registered in their name.

This is why on Tu’ Beshvat, the Jewish new year for trees, Israel365 has stepped up to launch a tree-planting campaign to counter the efforts of the Arab land-grabs backed by the European Union.