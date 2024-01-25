Noam Ben David, Nova Festival Survivor, shares her heartbreaking story from October 7th

Noam went to the Nova festival with her boyfriend David on October 7th. Noam is a painter and she was the artist in residence at the festival. You know them, the ones who sell beautiful spiritual meaningful art at beautiful spiritual meaningful love festivals. So that was Noam, at Nova. Noam and David went to celebrate live, spread love, create beauty, and embrace peace. Instead, they were faced with Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel and the sacred space of the festival, to commit mass murder.

Noam hid in a garbage bin alongside fifteen other people when Hamas went on its killing spree. Her boyfriend David stood guard at the entrance and sent their location to Israeli rescue teams. He saved 300 people, and was murdered doing so. He died a hero that day.

Out of sixteen young people hiding in the garbage container, three survived.

Noam is one of them and she WILL dance again. Thank you Noam for sharing your story. Can’t wait to dance with you. 💙