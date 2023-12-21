Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

New SHOCKING Evidence Comes Out About Hamas’s War Crimes

Evidence continues to mount regarding Hamas’s use of hospitals as bases of operation and screens for their terrorist activities. In recent days, the IDF released a video of an interrogation of a Gaza hospital director in which he admits to being recruited as a Hamas commander to turn the Al Adwa hospital into military facilities. He explained how Hamas would prioritize their missions over the welfare of patients at the hospital, that they would rather murder Jews than save Palestinian lives. And as Israel says its war in Gaza will take months to complete, there are signs that another temporary truce to free hostages may be in the works.

All this and more on today’s show!

