Neta Epstein and Iren Shavit, both 22, hid in the bomb shelter while terrorists entered their home in Kfar Aza and began throwing grenades inside. In an incredible act of bravery, Neta jumped on the grenade, shielding Iren with his body – and in his death, he saved her life. A story by Oren Aharoni, 16.10.23