My EMOTIONAL Reaction to Visiting the Horrific Destruction in Israel’s South

This week we had the opportunity to visit Be’eri, one of the most hard-hit Israeli communities from the massacre on October 7th. Even though more than 100 days have passed since the attack took place, none of Be’eri’s residents have returned to live in their homes, the physical destruction in the town is horrific, and the residents that lost friends and loved ones, and had to hide for their lives on October 7th are not okay.

Today Luke gives you his raw and first-hand reaction to visiting Kibbutz Be’eri, meeting the residents who went through the horrors of October 7th, as well as several things that shocked me.