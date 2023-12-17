Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Millions of Protesters Rally to Support Hamas After October 7th | Episode #4

As the events of October 7th unfolded, the world watched in shock.

Then, for the next 24 hours, messages of support for Israel and the victims of the attack flooded the internet. But then, as if someone had flipped a switch, the light of moral clarity vanished. The obvious right and wrong of the attack was suddenly flipped upside down. Jew-Hatred descended like a plague, as massive anti-Israel protests in support of the so-called “Palestinian struggle” instantaneously sprang up. Suddenly a massive movement of people declared their support for a Nazi like regime who were committed to exterminating Israel from the face of the earth.

How did the world rush to support Hamas so quickly?

