Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Meet The Female Tank Crew Who Saved Kibbutz from Terrorist

Video Manager

Video Manager

Watch the interview from Chanel 12 Israel News channel on how these young girls defend the Kibbutz from terrorist attack.

Related Videos

UPDATE: Hamas Conducts A SURPRISE TERROR Attack Against IDF Forces | TBN Israel

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .