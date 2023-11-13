Liberty University: Brothers’ love

Alon Shamriz’s two brothers spoke at Liberty University, describing what it was like to lose their brother to Palestinian Hamas terrorists on October 7.
Alon Shamriz’s two brothers spoke at Liberty University, describing what it was like to lose their brother to Palestinian Hamas terrorists on October 7.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .