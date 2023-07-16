Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Lebanon Might Be Preparing to Declare War On Israel. . .Full border update

Video Manager

Video Manager

Lebanon seems to be trying to start a war with Israel. The Iranian-backed terror group, Hezbollah, in Lebanon is trying to pick a fight with Israel and lure them into a war. They are using their border disagreements with Israel as an excuse to rally the Lebanese public to embrace the war efforts. Flare-ups on Israel’s northern border with Hezbollah are becoming frequent as Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s supreme leader, senses weakness in Israel due to the internationally driven cue unfolding on the streets of Israel.

Related Videos

What Is A Jew? And What Is The Chosen People?

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .