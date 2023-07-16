Lebanon Might Be Preparing to Declare War On Israel. . .Full border update

Lebanon seems to be trying to start a war with Israel. The Iranian-backed terror group, Hezbollah, in Lebanon is trying to pick a fight with Israel and lure them into a war. They are using their border disagreements with Israel as an excuse to rally the Lebanese public to embrace the war efforts. Flare-ups on Israel’s northern border with Hezbollah are becoming frequent as Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s supreme leader, senses weakness in Israel due to the internationally driven cue unfolding on the streets of Israel.