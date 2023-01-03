WATCH: Lawfare Project’s Brooke Goldstein: Antisemites should face societal and legal consequences

“People who engage in antisemitism should face societal, political and legal consequences,” Brooke Goldstein, the founder and executive director of The Lawfare Project, tells Josh Reinstein in the latest episode of “Ask The Source.”

The two discuss how Jew-hatred is on the rise in the United States and in the world and how the problem should be tackled.

“We are operational as a public interest law firm,” Goldstein explains. “Whenever a Jewish person or Israeli company or organization is treated differently, is discriminated against because of their cultural, religious, or ethnic identity, we come to their support.”

According to Goldstein, investing millions of dollars to persuade people to like Jews or Israel is a mistake.

“I don’t think that strategy is working,” she says. “The strategy should be to unify the Jewish people, to empower the Jewish people so they have pride in their identity.”