With almost a quarter of its population either kidnapped or murdered, Kibbutz Nir Oz was one of the most horrific sites of Hamas’s October 7th massacre. On that tragic day, the Nir Oz community engaged in a large, desperate group chat that created a record of the massacre as it unfolded. Combining poignant sections of that text chain with vivid imagery of the aftermath, we present a moment-by-moment summation of the experience of the Nir Oz community on that horrific day.