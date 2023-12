Experience the haunting aftermath of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Kibbutz Be’eri through a tour that unveils the devastation from a unique vantage point. Through immersive footage, the aftermath of the terrorist rampage that claimed many lives and inflicted widespread chaos unfolds. This short film is a testament to the community’s unimaginable loss and to the harrowing echoes of an event that forever altered the landscape of Kibbutz Be’eri and all of Israel.