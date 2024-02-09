Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Joe Biden Just declared war on Israeli Settlers. . .crazy moves happening

Even though this is one of the most explosive decisions the Biden administration has made regarding Israel, you probably haven’t heard about it. And no, this is not just about America taking serious action against 4 Israeli Jews, but rather, about condemning 500,000 people in Israel. It gets even worse than that though. If you are a pro-Israel Bible believer who supports the Jewish people’s right to be sovereign in the entirety of their land, Joe Biden and his administration may be coming after you….soon. All of the details coming up on today’s episode.

