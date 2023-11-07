Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

“It All Goes Back to Isaac & Ishmael” – Israel At War

Historian and Rabbi Ken Spiro joins J-TV to share shed light on how the Torah’s narratives around Isaac and Ishmael – the birth of the Jewish and Arab nations – sows the seeds for the times we are in today. Listen to R. Ken Spiro’s podcast here.

