“It All Goes Back to Isaac & Ishmael” – Israel At War

Historian and Rabbi Ken Spiro joins J-TV to share shed light on how the Torah’s narratives around Isaac and Ishmael – the birth of the Jewish and Arab nations – sows the seeds for the times we are in today. Listen to R. Ken Spiro’s podcast here.
Historian and Rabbi Ken Spiro joins J-TV to share shed light on how the Torah’s narratives around Isaac and Ishmael – the birth of the Jewish and Arab nations – sows the seeds for the times we are in today. Listen to R. Ken Spiro’s podcast here.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .