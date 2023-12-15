Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel War Miracle: IDF Soldier Dodges Hamas Sniper’s Bullet Due To Faith & Prayer

Embark on an incredible journey with an IDF soldier whose unwavering faith and a pair of Tefillin became a shield against the dangers of Gaza. “Sniper’s Gaze: Tefillin’s Miracle” unveils the gripping account of a soldier who, after two intense weeks in combat against Hamas terrorists, discovered a shocking video. In the sniper’s crosshairs, his head was moments away from a bullet, but a miraculous twist of fate saved him. Join us in exploring the profound impact of Tefillin, turning the tide against a Hamas sniper’s deadly intent. Experience the power of faith and protection on the frontlines in this extraordinary tale of survival and divine intervention.

