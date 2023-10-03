Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Israel President Isaac Herzog greets the Feast of Tabernacles 2023

Video Manager

Video Manager

President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, sends his greetings to the Christians of the World and the ICEJ community at the Feast of Tabernacles 2023, reaffirming Israel’s commitment to freedom of religion and worship.

Related Videos

Unity—A Song by the IDF

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .