Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel Preparing for Potential Attack From Jordanian Border

Video Manager

Video Manager

It’s 2024! For normal people around the world, New Year is a time to celebrate life and happiness for the year ahead. For Hamas, they celebrated by shooting a massive barrage of rockets at innocent Israeli civilians. But then again, I said that normal people celebrate New Year’s with a toast to life and happiness. Breaking news from the defense establishment; Israel is now securing their border with Jordan over fears that an attack from Hezbollah could come from that direction. In the Gaza Strip, the IDF is deploying a large number of K9 fighters to help the soldiers locate and fight Hamas scumbags hiding in tunnels and under hospitals and schools. Also, we have some positive stories from here in Israel at the end of today’s show.

Related Videos

Stranger Things Actor Brett Gelman: I Woke Up from Being Woke | The Quad

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .