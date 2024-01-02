Israel Preparing for Potential Attack From Jordanian Border

It’s 2024! For normal people around the world, New Year is a time to celebrate life and happiness for the year ahead. For Hamas, they celebrated by shooting a massive barrage of rockets at innocent Israeli civilians. But then again, I said that normal people celebrate New Year’s with a toast to life and happiness. Breaking news from the defense establishment; Israel is now securing their border with Jordan over fears that an attack from Hezbollah could come from that direction. In the Gaza Strip, the IDF is deploying a large number of K9 fighters to help the soldiers locate and fight Hamas scumbags hiding in tunnels and under hospitals and schools. Also, we have some positive stories from here in Israel at the end of today’s show.