Israel is at war with Hamas in Gaza. Rockets are still raining down on Israeli cities reaching as far as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The IDF has mobilized 300,000 reservists to fight this evil regime and recover Israeli hostages who are being held inside the Gaza strip. Josiah dives into all the events that lead up to this terrible situation, including how he almost got shot by a Palestinian terrorist driving through the Palestinian town of Huwarrah on Thursday.