Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

ISRAEL IS AT WAR: Everything We Know So Far

Video Manager

Video Manager

At 6:31 AM, and on the last day of the holiday of Sukkot, Israel woke up to thousands of rockets being fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel. At the same time, Hamas, a ruthless terrorist organization, broke through the border fence surrounding Gaza into Israel, and began killing and kidnapping any Jew they came across. Within hours, hundreds of Israeli Jews would be dead, dozens kidnapped and taken hostage into Gaza, and Israel would be at war. Israel needs your prayers today as the country tries to pull itself together, and begin what Prime Minister Netanyahu is saying will likely not be a short round of fighting. Hundreds of Jews are dead, thousands are wounded, and dozens are suffering in captivity. This is one the darkest days in Israel’s history.

Related Videos

Pray for the People of Israel with Yair Levi and Rabbi Tuly Weisz

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .