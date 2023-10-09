ISRAEL IS AT WAR: Everything We Know So Far

At 6:31 AM, and on the last day of the holiday of Sukkot, Israel woke up to thousands of rockets being fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel. At the same time, Hamas, a ruthless terrorist organization, broke through the border fence surrounding Gaza into Israel, and began killing and kidnapping any Jew they came across. Within hours, hundreds of Israeli Jews would be dead, dozens kidnapped and taken hostage into Gaza, and Israel would be at war. Israel needs your prayers today as the country tries to pull itself together, and begin what Prime Minister Netanyahu is saying will likely not be a short round of fighting. Hundreds of Jews are dead, thousands are wounded, and dozens are suffering in captivity. This is one the darkest days in Israel’s history.