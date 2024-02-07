Israel Insider with Ashley Perry

Subscribe
What impact will the International Court of Justice’ Interim Ruling have on Israel’s war against Hamas? Ashley Perry is an advisor to the Middle East Forum’s Israel office. He served as adviser to Israel’s minister of foreign affairs and deputy prime minister in 2009-15, and has also worked with Israel’s Ministers of Intelligence, Agriculture and Rural Development, Energy, Water and Infrastructure, Defense, Tourism, Internal Security, and Immigrant Absorption and as an advisor to The Negev Forum. Originally from the UK, he moved to Israel in 2001. He holds a BA from University College London and an MA from Reichman University (IDC Herzliya).

