Is this Israeli the most dangerous man in the Middle East?

Who is the most dangerous man in the Middle East and why? Rabbi Yehudah Glick has had many assassination attempts made on his life, including two just this week! Joshua gives you the full scoop on who this man is and what he does in Israel.
Who is the most dangerous man in the Middle East and why? Rabbi Yehudah Glick has had many assassination attempts made on his life, including two just this week! Joshua gives you the full scoop on who this man is and what he does in Israel.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .