Is Israel Headed For Civil War? Mass Protests in Jerusalem Say Otherwise. . .

Israel passed a piece of legislation in the Knesset this week that some are saying is their most important step in more than five decades. On the opposite side, a former Israeli prime minister who spent time in prison for bribery told Britain’s Channel 4 that Israel is descending into civil war, even hinting that he would support such a thing. US President Joe Biden said he was disappointed that this piece of legislation passed with such a slim majority of Israel’s parliament, even though it received 100% of the votes of the governing coalition.