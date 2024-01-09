Is Israel Done Fighting in the Gaza Strip? Will They Finish Destroying Hamas?

There are rumors going around on the internet that Israel is backing out of the Gaza Strip and is not going to eradicate Hamas. Many are wondering if Israel will actually finish what they started or will they cave to international pressure and negotiate a ceasefire with one of the greatest evils that has raised its head in the last decade? Are these rumors true? We are going to find out on today’s show.

Also, Iran claims that one of the biggest threats facing humanity is the nation of Israel, and a Professor at a university in Kansas City made some shocking statements on the October 7th attacks. All this and more on today’s show!