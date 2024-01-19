Injured IDF Soldier Proposes in Hospital

SHE SAID YES! Tamar thought she was just pushing Shahar to his daily physical therapy at Sheba Medical center but IDF hero Shahar, who lost his leg while fighting Hamas in Gaza, had a surprise for her. Drop some congratulations in the comments to both Shahar and Tamar for being a spark of light and inspiration in these dark times and for showing everyone that Am Yisrael Chai! Tamar has been at Shahar’s bedside ever since he was brought into the hospital and we wish them many years of happiness together and may they build a home in Israel with many children. Kudos to Rabbi Shai Graucher of @standing_together_24.7 for helping Shahar plan the engagement behind the scenes.