Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

‘I fought 40 terrorists,’ an eyewitness account of Oct. 7

Video Manager

Video Manager

Caroline Glock spoke with reserve Lt. Col. Yaron Buskila, operations officer for the Gaza Division of the Israel Defense Forces. Buskila shared his first-person account of the battle at division headquarters on Oct. 7.

Related Videos

EXPOSING Hamas For Who They REALLY Are | EPISODE #1

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .