Hamas Kibbutz attack site was so horrifying ‘Psychologists needed psychologists’

As a volunteer for ZAKA, IDF Master Sergeant Joshua Wander was tasked with the holy duty of caring for the murdered victims of the Hamas massacre on October 7. He describes his experience in detail.

A Bloodstained pillow and a bullet-ridden crib – tearful Israeli volunteers have told of the horrors of cleaning up a baby boy’s bedroom. Traumatized rescue workers face the harrowing task of clearing and cleaning the Israeli border towns and villages devastated by Hamas’s October 7 massacres. The Zaka emergency responders were the first to enter the burnt, bloodied, and destroyed kibbutzim after they were liberated from Hamas monsters. In the immediate aftermath, they described scenes of unimaginable horrors inside – and now they are part of the effort to clean up those horrors.