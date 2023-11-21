Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Hamas Kibbutz attack site was so horrifying ‘Psychologists needed psychologists’

Video Manager

Video Manager

As a volunteer for ZAKA, IDF Master Sergeant Joshua Wander was tasked with the holy duty of caring for the murdered victims of the Hamas massacre on October 7. He describes his experience in detail.

A Bloodstained pillow and a bullet-ridden crib – tearful Israeli volunteers have told of the horrors of cleaning up a baby boy’s bedroom. Traumatized rescue workers face the harrowing task of clearing and cleaning the Israeli border towns and villages devastated by Hamas’s October 7 massacres. The Zaka emergency responders were the first to enter the burnt, bloodied, and destroyed kibbutzim after they were liberated from Hamas monsters. In the immediate aftermath, they described scenes of unimaginable horrors inside – and now they are part of the effort to clean up those horrors.

Related Videos

‘I fought 40 terrorists,’ an eyewitness account of Oct. 7

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .