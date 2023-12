Hamas breaks the ceasefire with Israel attacking with rocket barrages in full force again. How did they get so many rockets ready to launch at Israel? Oh yeah, there was a negotiated ceasefire. . .The IDF is now hard at work back in Gaza rooting out more Hamas terrorists, and Joe Biden is finally recognizing that Israel is trying to avoid killing civilians in Gaza. . .Hold on. . . nevermind Kamala Harris says to scratch that!