Gaza shop sells “rocket perfumes”

23-year-old Bilal Abu Saraya, owner of the Al-Hejaz perfume store in Gaza City, presents his new “rocket- fragrances” in honor of terror attacks on Israel. The perfumes correspond with different terrorist factions and were inspired by the May 2021 “Sword of Jerusalem” conflict with Israel. Saraya showcased rocket-shaped canisters representing the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Al-Buraq rocket, Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades’ Ayyash-250 rocket and the Lion’s Den, which is attributed in the video to Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

