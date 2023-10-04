Gaza shop sells “rocket perfumes”

23-year-old Bilal Abu Saraya, owner of the Al-Hejaz perfume store in Gaza City, presents his new “rocket- fragrances” in honor of terror attacks on Israel. The perfumes correspond with different terrorist factions and were inspired by the May 2021 “Sword of Jerusalem” conflict with Israel. Saraya showcased rocket-shaped canisters representing the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Al-Buraq rocket, Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades’ Ayyash-250 rocket and the Lion’s Den, which is attributed in the video to Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.