EXPOSING Hamas For Who They REALLY Are | EPISODE #1

Hamas. Most would agree they are a monstrous terrorist group whose sole mission is to kill as many Jews as possible, with the ultimate goal of eradicating the nation of Israel. After the horrific massacre that the world was witness to on October 7th, 2023, where 1,400 Jews were tortured, raped, mutilated and then murdered, and 243 civilians taken hostage, the world’s sympathies lay squarely with Israel….but not for long.

After a few unbelievable days of bi-partisan support for Israel from people all over the world, the narrative quickly shifted.

The time has come to cut through the fog of propaganda so that we can discover the truth that has been in the shadows for years. Hamas is not a militant group, they are not freedom fighters, and they certainly have no “right” to murder and torture anyone.

The time has come to expose Hamas for who they really are.