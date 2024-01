Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz reflects on Israel’s war with Hamas. What happens to Gaza after the war is over? Israel is coming under a lot of international pressure to go for a “two-state solution”, and establish a Palestinian state. Is that realistic? Is there a better solution? What is on the minds of the Knesset members? What is on the minds of Israeli citizens? Eliyahu also shares what Christians can do to stand with and support Israel and the Jewish people right now!