David Friedman: Trump told Israel, ‘Do whatever is necessary’ to win the war’

Caroline Glick sits down with former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman to discuss the current state of antisemitism in the United States and the Biden administration’s weak policies on Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza.

Friedman says re-establishing the power of deterrence would go a long way towards solving both problems, and that Hamas would never have attacked Israel if American and Israeli strength were firmly established in the region.

Glick and Friedman also discuss the current U.S. Jewish leadership and what it can do to help; where today’s antisemitism comes from; the inability of the left to deal with Jew-hatred in its ranks; and how U.S. President Joe Biden’s Israel policy may play into Trump’s hands.