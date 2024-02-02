Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

CUFI Weekly: UNRWA Terrorist Recruitment Program

This week, reports revealed UNWRA’s involvement in the savage October 7 massacre as its employees helped kidnap and hide Israeli hostages. Despite these shocking revelations, some still argue that US taxpayers should continue funding the organization. In this episode of the CUFI Weekly, learn about UNWRA’s role in creating young extremists who are dedicated to carrying out violent attacks against Israeli citizens. Featuring Kasim Hafeez, this news and issue analysis online show, dedicated to keeping Christian Zionists informed about important issues and events in the Middle East, is now airing on YouTube.

