CNN Attacks Jewish Settlers

CNN strikes again at the one and only Jew state of Israel with fictitious, blatant propaganda. The blatantly antisemitic attack targeted the courageous settlers of Judea and Samaria.
CNN strikes again at the one and only Jew state of Israel with fictitious, blatant propaganda. The blatantly antisemitic attack targeted the courageous settlers of Judea and Samaria.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .