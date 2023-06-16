Subscribe
CNN Attacks Jewish Settlers

CNN strikes again at the one and only Jew state of Israel with fictitious, blatant propaganda. The blatantly antisemitic attack targeted the courageous settlers of Judea and Samaria.

