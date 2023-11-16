Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

BREAKING: Israel Discovers Hamas Tunnel INSIDE Gaza Hospital

Do you ever wonder why no one calls out Hamas for committing war crimes and violating international law? In reality, that is exactly what they are doing, and in today’s show, we bring you the evidence, on camera, up close, and personal….

The IDF just released a groundbreaking video showing a newly discovered Hamas tunnel inside Gaza. Not only did one of the top Hamas commanders from the October 7th massacre live next to the Rantisi hospital in Gaza, but a 60 foot deep tunnel was also discovered next to the hospital. Where did the tunnel lead? You guessed it….into the hospital’s basement.

You’ll be even more shocked to find out what was in that basement. Weapons, munitions, RPG launchers, grenades, and…..a large amount of evidence that Hamas held civilian hostages there.

