Birth Pangs of The Final Redemption – Interview with Eliyahu Berkowitz

Today, we interview Eliyahu Berkowitz, senior news writer for Israel365 News.

Jeremiah 30:6-7 states: Ask now, and see, Whether a man is ever in labor with child? So why do I see every man with his hands on his loins Like a woman in labor, And all faces turned pale? Alas! For that day is great, So that none is like it; And it is the time of Jacob’s trouble, But he shall be saved out of it.

Eliyahu shares about end-time events from a Jewish perspective. In the end of days, Gog/Magog will form an alliance with Ishmael and Esau. What will that look like? Are we seeing the formation of that alliance now? What are some of the “birth pangs” indicating that we are getting close to the final redemption and the coming of Mashiach?