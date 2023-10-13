Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Beautiful song: Prayer for Israeli soldiers

Video Manager

Video Manager

Prayer for Israeli Soldiers sung by Pdaya Halperin.

מִי שֶׁבֵּרַךְ אֲבוֹתֵינוּ אַבְרָהָם יִצְחָק וְיַעֲקֹב, הוּא יְבָרֵךְ אֶת חַיָּלֵי צְבָא הַהֲגַנָּה לְיִשְׂרָאֵל הָעוֹמְדִים עַל מִשְׁמַר אַרְצֵנוּ וְעָרֵי אֱלֹהֵינוּ, מִגְּבוּל הַלְּבָנוֹן וְעַד מִדְבַּר מִצְרַיִם, וּמִן הַיָּם הַגָּדוֹל עַד לְבוֹא הָעֲרָבָה בַּיַּבָּשָׁה בָּאֲוִיר וּבַיָּם. יִתֵּן ה׳ אֶת אוֹיְבֵינוּ הַקָּמִים עָלֵינוּ נִגָּפִים לִפְנֵיהֶם! הַקָּדוֹשׁ בָּרוּךְ הוּא יִשְׁמֹר וְיַצִּיל אֶת חַיָלֵינוּ מִכׇּל צָרָה וְצוּקָה, וּמִכׇּל נֶגַע וּמַחֲלָה, וְיִשְׁלַח בְּרָכָה וְהַצְלָחָה בְּכָל מַעֲשֵׂה יְדֵיהֶם. יַדְבֵּר שׂוֹנְאֵינוּ תַּחְתֵּיהֶם, וִיעַטְּרֵם בְּכֶתֶר יְשׁוּעָה וּבַעֲטֶרֶת נִצָּחוֹן. וִיקֻיַּם בָּהֶם הַכָּתוּב (דברים כ,ד): “כִּי ה’ אֱלֹהֵיכֶם הַהֹלֵךְ עִמָּכֶם, לְהִלָּחֵם לָכֶם עִם אֹיְבֵיכֶם לְהוֹשִׁיעַ אֶתְכֶם”. וְנֹאמַר אָמֵן. בתפילה שכוחותינו ישובו הביתה בשלום.

He who blessed our ancestors Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will bless the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces who stand guard over our land and the cities of our God, from the bottom of his heart Nun and to the desert of Egypt, and from the great sea to the coming of the Arabah on land in the air and in the sea. May the Lord make our enemies who rise up against us face to face! May the Holy One, blessed be He, protect and save our soldiers from all trouble and distress, and from all disease and sickness, and send blessings and success in all their actions. Shonainu will speak under them, and adorn them with the crown of salvation and the crown of victory. And the scripture is fulfilled in them (Deuteronomy 20:4): “For it is the Lord your God who goes with you, to fight for you with your enemies to save you.” and we shall say amen. Praying that our forces will return home safely.

Related Videos

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki: Steve Bannon is right and also wrong about Israel

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .