Arab States Want Israel to FINISH Hamas and…So Should the US

Tension is growing between the United States and Israel about the timeline of the war in Gaza and the push for a two-state outcome. Are the two allies heading for a collision? Is U.S. President Joe Biden willing to have Israel fight but not win? What role can the American Jewish community play during a time of rising antisemitism and wavering support for Israel?

To discuss these questions and more, JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman interviews Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chair emeritus of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.