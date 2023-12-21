Amb. Friedman: Trump told Israel, “Do Whatever is Necessary” to Win the War | Caroline Glick Show

Caroline Glick sits down with Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman to discuss the current state of antisemitism in the United States and the current weak US policy towards Israel. Amb. Friedman posits that both issues can be vastly improved by re-establishing the power of deterrence and that Hamas would never have attacked Israel if America’s and Israel’s strength were firmly established in the region.

They also delve into

– the current Jewish leadership in the US and what it can do to help – where the current antisemitism comes from and the inability of the left to deal with Jew hatred on their side – how Biden’s Israel policy may play into Trump’s hand.