ActNews: They were murdered by a terrorist. Who’s trying to hide it?

A Palestinian drove his car at full speed into a crowd in Tel Aviv, killing one and wounding seven. Despite a gun being found in the attacker’s car, some foreign media reported the incident as a vehicular accident.
