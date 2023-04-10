Subscribe
Study The Bible
ActNews: They were murdered by a terrorist. Who’s trying to hide it?

A Palestinian drove his car at full speed into a crowd in Tel Aviv, killing one and wounding seven. Despite a gun being found in the attacker’s car, some foreign media reported the incident as a vehicular accident.

