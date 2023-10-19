 A Wartime Call to the Christian World 

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki explains that the atheist left and Islamists are allied against God and His Bible. “This is the time for Christians and Jews to ally for Israel”
Rabbi Pesach Wolicki explains that the atheist left and Islamists are allied against God and His Bible. “This is the time for Christians and Jews to ally for Israel”
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .