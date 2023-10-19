Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

 A Wartime Call to the Christian World 

Video Manager

Video Manager

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki explains that the atheist left and Islamists are allied against God and His Bible. “This is the time for Christians and Jews to ally for Israel”

Related Videos

Rabbi Mischel calls to Christians and Jews: “Fight Evil Together”

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .