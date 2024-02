The Israel Guys is hosted by five guys, four of whom are brothers. Luke, Ben, Josiah, and Justin. The reason that these brothers are working in Israel today is because of their mother, Kathryn Lynne Hilton, who forged the path for many of her children to be such stanch defenders and supporters of Zion. This video is a tribute to Lynne, who passed away on December 7th, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Lynne Hilton’s memory will be for a blessing!