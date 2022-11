Parthenia Antoine acquired her love for Israel from reading the Bible as a child. She helped to return at least 40 families of Russian Jews to Israel. She is a pharmacist and a teacher but takes the time to visit Israel whenever she can and even spent three months living in the Holy Land.

Parthenia explains why as a Christian she supports the prophesied Third Temple. Toward that end, she helped prepare the red heifers raised in Texas for their journey to Israel.